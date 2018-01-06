Bureaucratic shake-up in Himachal: 10 DCs among 36 IAS officers transferred

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur during the 351st Guru Govind Singh Prakash Parv at Gurudwara Sahib in Shimla on Friday. (Pradeep Kumar) Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur during the 351st Guru Govind Singh Prakash Parv at Gurudwara Sahib in Shimla on Friday. (Pradeep Kumar)

In a major reshuffle in Himachal Pradesh on Friday, 10 out of 12 incumbent Deputy Commissioners (DCs) have been replaced with a new team of young IAS officers. With some being made Head of Departments (HoD), the state government Friday ordered transfers and posting of 36 officers.

Only significant change at the secretary-level was restoring department of Home and Vigilance to Prabodh Saxena who is Principal Secretary (Health and Family Welfare), beside appointing R N Batta as Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, in addition to his present posting as Secretary, Project Monitoring in Chief Minister’s Office. He will shed his charge of Shimla DC, but gets the post of Registrar,Cooperatives. Two DCs ,who were not changed, are Vikas Labroo (Una) and Yunus (Kullu).

In the new team, Sandeep Kumar, Director, Urban Development, will be Deputy Commissioner, Kangra, in Dharamshala, while Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has picked up Rugved Milind Thakur, a 2011-batch IAS officer, as the DC of his home district Mandi.

Thakur, who was also the ADC of Mandi, is currently the DC of Bilaspur. Madan Chauhan, who was appointed as the DC of Mandi before the Himachal polls, has now been appointed as Director, Food and Civil Supplies. Amit Kashyap, MD, HP Minorities Finance and Development Corporation, has been appointed as the DC of Shimla in place of Rohan Chand Thakur who has been made the Director of Urban Development and TCP .

Significantly, Kashyap’s father K L Kashyap was also the DC of Shimla from 1978 to 1980 during the regime of Shanta Kumar as Chief Minister.

Rakesh Kumar Prajapati, ADC, Shimla, has been posted as DC, Hamirpur, replacing Kadam Sandip Vasant who has been given the charge of Director, Women and Child Development, in addition to Director, IT.

Solan DC Rakesh Kanwar has been posted as Director, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, one of the key departments of the state, which gets maximum Central funding. Hans Ram Sharma, MD, HP Electronics Corporation, will be the new DC of Solan .

Sirmaur DC Balbir Singh Badalia has been made Director (Transport), while S S Guleria, MD, State Industries Development Corporation, has been appointed as the MD of HP State Food and Civil Supplies Corporation. Lalit Jain, Director IT, will replace him as Sirmaur DC.

Chamba DC Sudesh Kumar Mokhta has been posted as Director, Tourism and Civil Aviations, beside MD, HPTDC, in place of Dinesh Malhotra who has been moved to HPMC as its Managing Director. Vivek Bhatia, Director, Transport, has been made the Bilaspur DC, while Gopal Chand replaces N K Lath in Kinnaur. Nath returns as Director, Empowerment of SCs, OBCs and Minorities Affairs.

Dr Raj Krishan Purthi, Director, Ayurveda, has been made the Member Secretary of HP Pollution Control Board and Chander Prakash Verma, who was the DC of Kangra, the Special Secretary (Forest and Industries). Lahual-Spiti DC Deva Singh Negi will be replaced by Ashwani Kumar Chaudhary. Hrikesh Meena, Special Secretary (PWD and IPH), has been posted as Chamba DC and Devender Kumar Gupta as Director, Ayurveda.

Nisha Singh, Additional Chief secretary (Ayurveda), who earlier was given the charge of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, has got Social Justice and Empowerment, beside other departments. Sandeep Bhatnagar, Director, Empowerment of SCs, OBCs and Minorities, has now been made MD, HRTC, replacing IPS officer Ashok Thakur who has been reverted back to his department. Rajiv Kumar Shankar, Secretary (Housing) has been made the Divisional Commissioner of Kangra. Akshay Sood, Divisional Commissioner of Mandi, has also been given the additional charge of Shimla.

