Bureaucratic reshuffle: 22 Joint Secretaries appointed

As many as 22 joint secretaries have been appointed in different central government departments as part of mid-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected on Friday. Of the total officers, 11 are from Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and rest from other central services like Indian Police Service and Indian Revenue Service.

There has been demand by officers of civil services of equal career-related opportunities as enjoyed by those in IAS. IAS officers Atul Kumar Tiwari and Lok Ranjan have been appointed as joint secretaries in Department of Rural Development and Department of Financial Services respectively, an order issued by Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said.

Kishore B and Ram Krishna Khandelwal will be JSs in Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, and Department of Food and Public Distribution respectively, it said.

Anju Bhalla, an officer of Central Secretariat Service, will be Joint Secretary in Department of Science and Technology. Bharati, an Indian Forest Service officer of 1992 batch (Sikkim cadre) has been named Joint Secretary, Ministry of Power.

IAS officer Govind Mohan will be Joint Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs. Kamal Datta and Ritesh Kumar Singh have been appointed as joint secretaries in Department of Food and Public Distribution, and Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change respectively, the order said.

Roshan Jaggi has been appointed as Joint Secretary in Ministry of Ayush, Ravinder Goyal (an IRTS officer) as Advisor (JS level), NITI Aayog, Surendra Singh Meena as Joint Secretary in Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, and Sanjai Singh as Joint Secretary in Department of Defence, it said.

IPS officers Satinder Pal Singh and Anil Kumar Agarwal have been appointed as Joint Secretary, Ministry of Shipping, and Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion respectively.

Amit Kumar Ghosh will be Joint Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, and Vinod Kumar Jindal as Joint Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

IAS officer Archana Varma will be Additional Secretary in Central Vigilance Commission. Sandip Mukund Pradhan, an IRS (Income Tax cadre), has been named Deputy Director General, Sports Authority of India.

Anil Sant will be Additional Registrar General, Registrar General and Census Commissioner India, Chhavi Jha will be Joint Secretary in Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, and Rakesh Ranjan will be Member Secretary, National Pharmaceuticals Pricing Authority.

