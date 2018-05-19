Bureaucratic rejig: IAS officer who blew lid off fodder scam named I&B secretary

The 1985-batch IAS officer had in June 1996 exposed the multi-crore scam involving then Bihar CM Lalu Prasad, when he was working as Deputy Commissioner of Chaibasa. (Express Photo By Prashant Ravi) The 1985-batch IAS officer had in June 1996 exposed the multi-crore scam involving then Bihar CM Lalu Prasad, when he was working as Deputy Commissioner of Chaibasa. (Express Photo By Prashant Ravi)

THE CENTRE on Friday appointed Amit Khare, who exposed the Bihar fodder scam, secretary of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, as part of a major bureaucratic reshuffle involving 24 senior IAS officers. Former Delhi chief secretary M M Kutty and Special Secretary in Department of Commerce Anup Wadhawan were named Secretaries in Petroleum and Commerce Ministries, respectively, while former Education Secretary in the Sheila Dikshit-led Delhi government, Rina Ray, was appointed Secretary to Department of School Education and Literacy. Khare, currently posted in Jharkhand, will take charge from N K Sinha, who is set to retire on May 31. The 1985-batch IAS officer had in June 1996 exposed the multi-crore scam involving then Bihar CM Lalu Prasad, when he was working as Deputy Commissioner of Chaibasa.

Wadhawan has been appointed Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in Department of Commerce, an order issued by Appointments Committee of the Union Cabinet said. Kutty, the Special Secretary in Department of Economic Affairs, will take charge from K D Tripathi, who is set to retire on June 30. Kutty has been appointed OSD in Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, it said. Atanu Chakraborty will be Secretary to Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, while Binoy Kumar has been named Steel Secretary. Kumar has been appointed as OSD in Ministry of Steel, and will continue to hold additional charge as Special Secretary, Logistics, Department of Commerce till July 31. Nilam Sahwney, Central Vigilance Commission Secretary, has been named Secretary, Department of Social Justice and Empowerment. Pushpa Subramanyam will be new Secretary in Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

Other appointments include Deepak Khandekar as Secretary in Ministry of Tribal Affairs; Sailesh as Secretary in Department of Official Language (he will continue to hold additional charge as Registrar General); and Heera Lal Samariya as Secretary in Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The Centre has also temporarily upgraded posts held by 14 IAS officers. G C Murmu has been appointed Special Secretary in Department of Revenue; Rabindra Panwar as Special Secretary and Financial Adviser in MHA; Saraswati Prasad as Special Secretary & Financial Adviser in Ministry of Steel; Sumeet Jerath as Special Secretary & Financial Adviser in MEA; N Baijendra Kumar got rank and pay of Secretary in Personnel Ministry.

