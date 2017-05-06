West Bengal: 2 dead, 4 injured in IISCO steel plant accident, confirms SAIL

A high-level enquiry committee, constituted to examine the incident at the Steel Authority of India’s Burnpur-based IISCO steel plant, clarified on Saturday that two labourers have died and four were injured after molten iron accidentally fell on them. In the early hours of Saturday, molten iron fell on labourers while they were working at the steel melting shop of the plant in Burdwan West district, West Bengal. Two workers died on the spot, while the others were rushed to two local hospitals, PTI reported.

Members of the enquiry committee said that prima facie it appears workers were injured by molten steel that fell out of a ladle which was being placed on the turret of a caster, reported PTI. They added that a crisis team was deployed within minutes of the accident to help the workers.

The company said it will extend all support to the affected workers and their families. The deceased have been identified as Ashik Sikka (25) and Sk Shahnawaz (23).

The IISCO Steel Plant, a full-fledged integrated steel plant, is one of the oldest in the country. Located around 200 kilometres from Kolkata, it has the capacity to produce 4.26 lakh tonnes of saleable steel and 2.54 lakh tonnes of pig iron annually. The iron and steel produced at IISCO boasts of being of finest quality.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd