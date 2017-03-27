Burdwan: Posters appear with death threat to Trinamool MLA

Police said the posters seem to be a deliberate attempt at stoking tensions in the area. (Representational Image) Police said the posters seem to be a deliberate attempt at stoking tensions in the area. (Representational Image)

BURDWAN REMAINED tense on Sunday after posters appeared in the city, threatening to kill a local TMC MLA, police said. The posters, which appeared on Saturday, carried threats against MLA Avedananda Thander. They read: “Your days are numbered, soon you will be murdered, Avedananda” and “Avedananda, you wil be facing worse consequences than what Srinu Naidu had to face in Kharagpur”. Srinu Naidu was a Kharagpur strongman, associated initially with the BJP and then with the TMC, who was shot dead at the TMC office by a former rival in January.

An FIR has been lodged by Thander at Asugram police station.

Reacting to the posters, the MLA said, “The posters were visible on the way to his residence at Bolpur. Some people in our Opposition are afraid of losing their control in the area as development works are proceeding under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.”

Police said the posters seem to be a deliberate attempt at stoking tensions in the area. “We have seen such posters in villages before, but never with death threats against a leader. We will probe it thoroughly,” a police officer said. State minister and district president Swapan Debnath said those who are afraid of TMC’s growing popularity are behind these posters. “Police will be catching the culprits soon,” he said.

