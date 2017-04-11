Burdwan blast: NIA names 2 Indian JMB members

NSG commandos investigating Burdwan blast case at Badshahi Road, in Burdwan (Source: PTI) NSG commandos investigating Burdwan blast case at Badshahi Road, in Burdwan (Source: PTI)

Two Indians, Jahidul Islam of West Bengal and Sahidul Islam of Assam, have been named in a supplementary chargesheet filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) before the special NIA Court in Kolkata on Monday in connection with the Burdwan blast of October 2014. They are allegedly members of Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB).

The supplementary charge-sheet — the fourth in the series since the NIA was assigned with the investigation — said the three had associated themselves with other members of the JMB and criminally conspired with the arrested as well as absconding co-accused to carry out subversive activities as well as waging war.

They were involved in activities like collection of funds, recruitment of vulnerable Muslim youths into the JMB fold, imparting training and motivating them to make hand-made weapons and radicalising them to fight against members of other communities within India, the chargesheet said.

While Jahidul Islam is from village Kamurdiar of Murshidabad district of West Bengal and Sahidul Islam is from village Rowmaripathar in Barpeta district in Assam. They were arrested in September 25, 2016.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now