Burdwan blast case: NIA’s fourth supplementary chargesheet accuses three of ‘direct involvement’

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed its fourth supplementary chargesheet in the 2014 Burdwan blast case, naming three accused —Mohammed Rubel, Javerul Sheikh and Shahidul Sheikh — as having been “directly involved in the conspiracy”. “Three new names have been mentioned in the chargesheet. During investigation, officials found their direct involvement in the conspiracy,” said a NIA counsel.

The three accused have been chargesheeted under IPC section 125 (waging war against any Asiatic power in alliance with the Government of India), the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Arms Act. They were among six people who had been arrested by the Special Task Force of Kolkata Police in Assam last September. Of these six, five had been taken into custody by the NIA.

Two were chargesheeted at the time, while the role of Rubel, Javerul and Shahidul was being ascertained. According to sources, Rubel and Javerul are residents of Bangladesh while Shahidul hails from Assam. They were trying to establish a JMB module is Assam and adjoining areas, sources added.

The “accidental” blast had taken place at a house in Burdwan’s Khagragarh on October 2, 2014, killing two suspected Indian Mujahideen terrorists and injuring a third while they were allegedly assembling bombs.

The NIA had filed the primary chargesheet in the case in March 2015, which mentioned “conspiracy of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), a proscribed terrorist organisation in Bangladesh, to overthrow the existing democratic government in Bangladesh through violent terrorist acts”.

The NIA had also filed three supplementary chargesheets in which names of other accused had been revealed. Charges were framed under IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 125 (offences related to SAARC countries) and sections 16 (punishment for terrorist act), 17 (punishment for raising funds for terrorist act), 18 (punishment for conspiracy) and 20 (punishment for being members of terrorist group) of the UPA Act.

