Bungalow damage row: Akhilesh calls it conspiracy by Yogi govt over poll losses

Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav (Express Photo/Vishal Srivastav/File) Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav (Express Photo/Vishal Srivastav/File)

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav Wednesday targeted the ruling BJP government in the state over reports accusing him of vandalising the government bungalow before moving out. He said it was a “conspiracy” by the party, which was rattled after a series of bypoll defeats, reported news agency PTI. Officials had said the house, on Vikramaditya Marg in Lucknow, had broken tiles and missing water taps, decorative plants, lights, bathroom fittings, electrical fittings; a damaged swimming pool, cycle track, and kitchen after it was vacated on June 1.

The Samajwadi Party president’s comments come a day after UP Governor Ram Naik called this a “serious matter” and directed the Yogi Adityanath-led government to take action over the damage.

In pictures | Inside Akhilesh Yadav’s ‘damaged’ bungalow

The BJP recently suffered electoral losses in the Kairana and Noorpur seats.

This isn’t the first time Yadav has spoken out on the incident. Two days ago, he said officials who used to “pick up cups and plates” when he was CM are smearing his name in public. In a veiled warning, he had added, “These officers should be aware that governments come and go. I have seen officials pick up cup and plates, they should not get into such behaviour.”

The BJP had accused Yadav of damaging the property “out of frustration”, and said he had acted like a “kid who spoils a game when he sees he is losing it”. BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi added, “One would understand if they took air-conditioners, but even electric bulb holders and tiles are missing. The broken tiles cannot be used again, which shows he acted out of frustration, just like a kid.”

The Samajwadi Party, meanwhile, had blamed the government for the damage, saying it was to malign Yadav’s image.

Akhilesh was among the five leaders sent notice by the government to vacate their properties by June 2 following a Supreme Court order scrapping a law allowing former UP chief ministers retain government bungalows. The others included his father and party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, former CMs Rajnath Singh, Mayawati and N D Tiwari.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd