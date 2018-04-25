Bundelkhand: Tractor-trolley driven by constable runs over farmer leader

Chandkali Rajput Chandkali Rajput

A 45-year-old farmer leader was killed when her seized tractor-trolley, with a police constable behind its wheel, ran over her at Ajner in Bundelkhand’s Mahoba district Monday. The Bundelkhand Kisan Union (BKU) leader, Chandkali Rajput, was protesting for the tractor’s release after the police had seized it, suspecting it to be carrying illegally-mined sand.

Constable Vansh Gopal Sharma escaped from police custody hours after he was arrested.

Mahoba SP N Kolanchi dismissed Sharma from service and suspended Kulpahar Station House Officer Madhu Sudan Shukla and sub-inspector Raja Dubey for negligence leading to the escape. Kolanchi said he had issued orders for lodging an FIR against Dubey.

Kulpahar circle officer Bansh Narain Singh said Tiwari and Sharma were on duty when they spotted the tractor-trolley loaded with sand at Akoni. “Suspecting it to be a case of illegal mining, the policemen asked the tractor-trolley’s driver to stop. The driver ran away from the spot, leaving behind the vehicle. Sharma was driving the tractor-trolley to Kulpahar police station when Rajput arrived.” Rajput got into an argument with the policemen.

“During the argument, she climbed on the vehicle and tried to catch the constable by his collar. Suddenly, she slipped and fell on the ground. Sharma lost control over the tractor-trolley and ran over her,” said Bansh Narain Singh.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App