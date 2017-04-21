Bundelkhand: Six-lane expressway to Delhi in the works, says CM Yogi Adityanath

UP CM Yogi Adityanath UP CM Yogi Adityanath

On his first visit to Bundelkhand after taking charge as chief minister, Yogi Adityanath in Jhansi announced that a new six-lane expressway connecting the region with Delhi was in the works.

Once the proposal is executed, it would be the fourth such expressway project in the recent past. While the Mayawati government constructed the Yamuna Expressway, the Akhilesh Yadav government constructed the Lucknow-Agra Expressway and began land acquisition for Poorvanchal Expressway. Although there have been other similar projects – the Ganga Expressway, Upper Ganga Expressway – during the Mayawati regime, work could not start on the ground due to technical reasons as well as lack of environmental clearance. “Bundelkhand ko ek six lane expressway ke sath jodne ke liye karyawahi karne ja rahe hain (Proposals are being prepared to connect Bundelkhand with a six-lane expressway),” said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, addressing party workers in Jhansi.

Attacking the previous Samajwadi Party government he said that they never ensured that the benefits of schemes reached everyone.

At the review meeting of schemes, the chief minister is learnt to have warned officers against holding files for more than three days without explanation.

He also had a warning for BJP workers: “Vipaksha mein they dharna pradarshan chalta tha. Ab satta mein hain, dharna pradarshan aapka kaam nahi (When in Opposition, protests were fine. But now we are in power, protesting is not your job),” he said

He asked them to publicise the government schemes and hold public representatives accountable.

In the wake of alleged gau rakshaks assaulting people suspected of smuggling cattle and activists harassing couples, the chief minister also appealed for maintenance of law and order.

“Kanoon ko haath mein mat lijiye (Do not take law into your own hands),” he said, adding that they should inform police in case of any wrongdoing.

Adityanath, who conducted a surprise check of a government hospital, a primary school as well as agriculture produce market in Jhansi before reviewing projects, targeted the previous Akhilesh government.

Yogi said previous governments had promised 24-hour electricity in select areas but his government ensured round-the-clock electricity in all 75 districts. Adding that the prime minister wanted to give special attention to Bundelkhand, the CM said actual democracy is ensuring that schemes of government reach all without any bias and prejudice.

He said that he would go on divisional reviews across the state and inform officers about the change in the working style of the new government and added that in his next round of visit to districts, action would be taken against officers not following the guidelines.

