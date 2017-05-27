Bulletproof SUV for MP: On Capt’s ‘insistence’, MP Bittu ready to keep old model SUV

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (File) Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (File)

A DAY after expressing displeasure and unhappiness over “old, junk and discarded” Mitsubishi Montero SUV of 2006 model sent to him, the Ludhiana MP, Ravneet Singh Bittu, on Friday said he has decided to keep the vehicle on the “insistence of Captain Amarinder Singh” but would be getting some major repair work done before using the vehicle. Getting threats from pro-Khalistani groups through online videos, Bittu was given a bulletproof SUV on Thursday by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s office. Bittu, however, had said that he was “planning to return the vehicle as not only is it not in perfect working condition but also because he would like to go with the motto of Captain’s government shunning VIP culture”.

On Friday, Bittu said, “I received a call from Khubi Ram Ji, who is security adviser to Captain Amarinder Singh. Maharaja Saab (Captain) has clearly told him that my vehicle won’t be taken back and I have to keep it. They have even said that whether I sit in the vehicle or not, it will move with me and won’t be taken back. They have given me an option to replace it if I am not satisfied with the one that is sent. Personally, I am not in favour of keeping any bulletproof vehicle or enhancing my security but since the CM has personally sent it, I can’t deny now. He is not agreeing to take it back. So, I have decided to keep it.”

Bittu, however, said that he would be getting the repair work done. “There are some issues with the vehicle. It is overused and not giving a smooth ride. I anyway prefer travelling in my Innova, but I would be getting this SUV repaired before using it.”

Asked about his earlier statement, Bittu said, “I will be keeping only one official security vehicle. A bulletproof Ambassador, which was given to me earlier, is lying idle and I would be returning it. It will be either Ambassador or SUV that will stay. I will not keep two bulletproof vehicles. I was ready to return this SUV also but I am keeping it on Capt’s insistence. I respect their feelings.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now