Bulletin at 9 pm: President’s address, Padma award winners, Vinay Katiyar’s sexist remark

President Pranab Mukherjee. (File Photo) President Pranab Mukherjee. (File Photo)

Pranab Mukherjee: Demonestisation brought temporary slowdown, but will improve transparency

President Pranab Mukherjee addressed the nation today on the eve of 68th Republic Day. In his address, Mukherjee said that demonetisation has resulted in the temporary slowdown of the economy but “as more and more transactions become cashless, it will improve the transparency of the economy.” He also spoke on other issues including women safety, government policies and simultaneous elections. Official event, part of the Republic Day celebrations, span over four days. The crown prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyanwould will grace the Republic day celebrations, as the chief guest, this year. Read more here

Tamil Nadu traders not to sell Coca Cola, Pepsi from March 1: Reports

Tamil Nadu traders organisation have reportedly decided to boycott the sale of popular aerated drinks manufactured by multinational companies, including Coca Cola and Pepsi products from March 1, in an effort to promote Indian brands. According to a report in The Hindu newspaper, Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peramaipu President AM Vikramaraja was of the opinion that the trade associations will spend the entire month of February in educating the traders regarding the “evils” of these foreign brands. Read full story

Sharad Pawar, Murli Manohar Joshi, Virat Kohli among 2017 Padma award winners

Kolkata: India Captain Virat Kohli celebrate after his 50 runs during 3rd ODI against England at Eden Garden in Kolkata on Sunday. PTI Photo by Ashok Bhaumik Kolkata: India Captain Virat Kohli celebrate after his 50 runs during 3rd ODI against England at Eden Garden in Kolkata on Sunday. PTI Photo by Ashok Bhaumik

The government on Wednesday announced list of Padma awardees, in recognition of their distinguished contribution in various spheres.The list includes the names of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi, chef Sanjeev Kapoor, singers Kailash Kher and Anuradha Paudwal. Cricketer Virat kohli, wrestler Sakshi Malik and gymnast Dipa Karmakar are also being felicitated with Padma awards this year. The focus of this year’s Padma awards, according to the officials in the Home Ministry, was on recognising talent of unknown and unsung heroes of the country. Nonogenarian Bhakti Yadav, popularly known as “Doctor Dadi” from Indore, and captain of Indian cricket team of blind Shekhar Naik are among the unsung heroes named for Padma Shri. Read more

Vinay Katiyar’s remark on Priyanka Gandhi embarrasses BJP; Congress holds protests, seeks apology

Priyanka Gandhi is the daughter of Congress President Priyanka Gandhi is the daughter of Congress President Sonia Gandhi

BJP leader Vinay Katiyar’s sexist remark against Priyanka Gandhi Vadara pitted the Congress against the BJP in a bitter war of words. Katiyar said that there are “more beautiful women star campaigners than Priyanka Gandhi”, to which the Congress star campaigner responded saying it “exposes the mindset” of the party. It also provoked a strong response from the Congress who lashed out at him for “insulting Indian womanhood”. Reacting to Katiyar’s statement, Priyanka said, “If that’s all BJP sees in my colleagues who are each strong, brave and beautiful women that have battled through all sorts of hardships to get where they are, then he makes me laugh even more. Because he exposes the BJP’s mindset towards the better Top half of the population of India!!!.” Read more

PM Modi invites President Donald Trump to visit India, White House says India ‘a true friend’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump had a telephonic conversation late on Tuesday night in an effort to strengthen bilateral ties. PM Modi invited President Trump to India for an official visit. Describing India as a “true friend” of the US, president Donald trump also extended an invitation to PM Modi for a visit later this year. Both the leaders have agreed to work closely and spoke on a wide range of issues including trade, economy, defence and terrorism. Read more

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd