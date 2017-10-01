Bullet train will kill rail safety, says Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram. Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram.

Former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday came down heavily on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project, saying “it will be like demonetisation” and “will kill everything else including railway safety”.

The money for the project should instead be spend on improving railway safety, Chidambaram said in a series of tweets a day after the Elphinstone stampede in Mumbai.

He alleged that the project being executed with Japanese technical and financial assistance “is not for ordinary people. It is an ego trip for the high and mighty”.

Chidambaram also advised Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to instead use the Rs 1 lakh crore envisaged for the project to ensure safety and better infrastructure in the railway sector. “Railways should spend on safety, better infrastructure and better facilities. Not on bullet train,” he said.

The “Railway Minister may take pledge on day after. Rs one lakh crore for rail safety, track upgrading, signalling & not for bullet train,” he said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe had on September 14 laid the foundation stone for India’s first bullet train between the two cities.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App