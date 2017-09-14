Bullet train project inaugurated: PM Narendra Modi says Japan is a ‘true friend’ of India

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, left and Narendra Modi at the inauguration of the high-speed bullet train project in Ahmadabad. (AP Photo) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, left and Narendra Modi at the inauguration of the high-speed bullet train project in Ahmadabad. (AP Photo)

Speaking at the inauguration of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India has taken an important step towards fulfilling an old dream. Describing the project as human-friendly and eco-friendly, he added that the project will generate employment and ensure high speed transportation in the country. Modi, along with Japan PM Shinzo Abe, who arrived in India on Wednesday, laid the foundation stone for the bullet train project in Ahmedabad.

Thanking Japan and Abe for contributing towards the development of the bullet train project, Modi said, “Japan has shown that it is a true friend of India. Japan has given India a loan of Rs 88,000 crore at 0.1 per cent interest for the construction of the high speed bullet train network.

“The next generation growth will take place in places which have high-speed corridors,” Modi said. “The transport system plays an important role in ensuring connectivity in the country. People of the country will make use of this connectivity in several ways.”

Abe, who also spoke during the event, said if India and Japan work together, nothing is impossible. “PM Modi is a far-sighted leader, he made a decision of making New India and chose Japan as partner. We completely support it,” he said. “Japan is committed to the scheme of ‘Make in India’.” Over 100 Japanese workers have come to India to assist in the project.

The bullet train which will cover a distance of 508 kilometres long, will run between Sabarmati Railway Station and Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. A ticket for the train will cost between Rs 2,700 and Rs 3,000 — by air, travelling the same distance costs Rs 3,500-4,000.

