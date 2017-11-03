Three-tier monitoring for bullet train project

A technical expert committee also headed by Khare will work to seamlessly coordinate the various processes and weed out bottlenecks. (Representational Photo) A technical expert committee also headed by Khare will work to seamlessly coordinate the various processes and weed out bottlenecks. (Representational Photo)

A three-tier system will monitor the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project, the deadline for which has been pushed forward by a year to 2022.

A high-level meeting on Thursday decided that Niti Aayog vice-chairman and a special advisor to the Prime Minister of Japan would together be the overall top authority to take stock of the progress.

The MD of the National High Speed Rail Corporation, Achal Khare, will head a working group that will have representatives of ministries concerned and the two states as well as those from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the funding body.

This apart, a technical expert committee also headed by Khare will work to seamlessly coordinate the various processes and weed out bottlenecks.

Railway Board chairman Ashwani Lohani will review the overall progress every three months or even earlier, if necessary, it was decided in the meeting, sources said.

At Thursday’s high-level meeting, the Japanese ambassador, Lohani, officials of the NITI Aayog, ministries, National High Speed Rail Corporation, JICA and representatives from Gujarat and Maharashtra were present.

The government decided to advance the deadline of the rollout of the 508-km bullet train corridor to August 2022 to coincide with 75 years of Independence.

“It is my wish that when India celebrates 75 years of Independence in 2022-23, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and I together travel in this train,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced in September while starting off the project in Ahmedabad jointly with Abe.

The Railways estimates a high ridership for the train. It has calculated that 40,000 passengers will shift from other modes of transport like trains, buses, airlines and personal vehicles.

