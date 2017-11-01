Bull strays into Mathura railway station as BJP MP Hema Malini pays surprise visit

Hema Malini is BJP MP from Mathura. File Photo Hema Malini is BJP MP from Mathura. File Photo

It was literally a case of taking the bull by its horns when BJP MP Hema Malini made a surprise visit to the Mathura Railway Station on Wednesday.

A bull strayed into premises of the railway station while Malini was there to conduct a surprise inspection, even though no one was injured.

An ANI video shows a bull raging into the Mathura station and then it races towards the platform. The BJP MP from Mathura is seen walking along the platform with police officers around her when the bull runs in towards them.

A member of her inspection team is seen trying to stop the bull by holding its horns but to no avail as it dashes towards the platform. The police officers circled around the actress as soon as the bull came near them.

Recently, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had asked MPs to visit railway stations in their constituencies to take a stock of the conditions and infrastructure, following the mishap at Mumbai’s Elphinstone Road where a foot overbridge collapsed killing 23 people.

