Bulandshahr rape remark: A-G seeks action against Azam, Supreme Court says file plea

Samajwadi Party Senior Leader Azam Khan. Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav Samajwadi Party Senior Leader Azam Khan. Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan’s troubles over his remarks on Bulandshahr gangrape case may be far from over with the Attorney General Monday seeking his prosecution for obstructing justice and the Supreme Court indicating that it will proceed in the matter if an application was filed. “You file an application. We will issue notice,” a bench of Justices Dipak Misra and A M Khanwilkar told A-G K K Venugopal, who was called to assist the court in a matter. Senior counsel Harish Salve, an amicus curiae in the matter, informed the bench that he will file the application.

Khan’s case came up during a hearing of a matter for framing question of law on whether those holding high offices can make statements which can create mistrust in the mind of the victim about the investigation.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App