Man shot, four women gangraped on highway to Bulandshahr: Police

The body of the man who was killed, at the district hospital in Noida on Thursday. (Source: Express Photo Abhinav Saha ) The body of the man who was killed, at the district hospital in Noida on Thursday. (Source: Express Photo Abhinav Saha )

A 40-YEAR-OLD man was shot dead while his wife, sister, mother-in-law and his driver’s wife were allegedly gangraped on the Jewar-Bulandshahr highway, near the Yamuna Expressway, early Thursday morning, UP police said. The victims were on their way to visit a relative in a Bulandshahr hospital, police said.

Similar to the Bulandshahr gangrape in the same area last July, Thursday’s incident took place after the victims’ vehicle — a grey Maruti Suzuki Eeco van — allegedly hit an axle placed on the road, making the driver stop near Sabota village, said police and an eyewitness. The group was finally traced two hours later by police and relatives who were alerted by one of the eight who had called a family member as the vehicle was coming to a stop. “The women who were allegedly gang-raped are aged between 27-53 years,” said Love Kumar, SSP, Gautam Buddha Nagar district.

He said that a 70-year-old man with a disability, who was sleeping next to the fields at the time, rushed to the spot as he saw the attackers approaching. “They took him, too, along with the eight occupants of the vehicle,” said Kumar. Police said results of the medical examination conducted on the four women and post-mortem examination of the 40-year-old are awaited.

One of the eight who were in the van told The Indian Express that “something hit the wheels” of the vehicle around 1.40 am. “When we parked the van to check what had happened, six men rushed towards us. They had weapons, including a gun, metal rods and sticks. One of them took the van and parked it around 200 metres away.

They started beating all of us. They took away our money and asked us to move to the fields. They threatened to shoot us if we did not follow their instructions,” he said. As the van was taken away, five men took the eight to the fields located between the Yamuna Expressway and the Jewar-Bulandshahr highway and tied them up.

“They used the dupattas, which the women of our family were wearing, to tie our hands and legs. They made us lie down in the field and started beating the women. Whatever jewellery they had were snatched away. We pleaded with them to leave us but they threatened to kill us. They took all our jewellery and cash worth Rs 44,000,” said the eyewitness, pointing to red marks around his arms.

The 40-year-old husband of one of the alleged gang-rape victims tried to stop the attackers from assaulting the woman. “After tying us up, they started taking away the women one by one and started raping them. Our heads were held down close to the ground. If we lifted our heads even slightly, they would hit us. When my uncle protested, they fired at him. But when he did not stop, they shot him on his chest,” said the eyewitness.

“For 20 minutes, he was writhing in pain. Their aim was to kill all of us,” he said. “By then, my brother and police reached the area, and we could see torchlights on the road. The light from their vehicles could also be seen and that is when the attackers fled,” said the eyewitness.

The Gautam Buddha Nagar administration said that a PCR call was received at 2.30 am on Thursday. “By 3.20 am, police teams had located the people. We are making every effort possible to nab the culprits. The accused will be identified and nabbed soon,” said B N Singh, District Magistrate.

On July 31, 2016, a mother and her 14-year-old daughter, who were travelling from Noida to Shahjahanpur with their family, were dragged out of their car and raped by group of eight men near Bulandshahr.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now