Bulandshahr-Jewar highway gangrape: ‘If I don’t get justice, I’ll go to the police station and commit suicide’

A woman comforts the mother of Shakil, 38, who was killed by a gang on early Thursday night, near Jewar. Police are searching for a gang of highway robbers who allegedly raped four women after dragging them into a field and fatally shooting Shakil who tried to save them. (Source: AP Photo)

THE ALLEGED gangrape of four women on the Jewar-Bulandshahr Highway bears striking similarities to the Bulandshahr gangrape incident of last year. On July 30, last year, a family travelling to their village was forced to stop by a gang of robbers in Bulandshahr. They took the family members to the nearby fields. While the men were tied up, a girl and her mother were allegedly gangraped. The miscreants also robbed them.

Early Thursday, in a similar turn of events, eight members of a family left their Jewar residence to see a pregnant relative in Bulandshahr. In a two-hour ordeal, one man was shot dead while four women were allegedly gangraped — around five kilometres from the Yamuna Expressway. The incident took place after the victims’ car was allegedly hit by an axle, making the driver stop. Soon, six men rushed towards them.

“They punctured the tyre. We got out of the car. With their guns pointed to our forehead, they asked us to give them our jewellery…,” said an alleged gangrape victim, whose 40-year-old brother was shot dead. “If I do not get justice, I will go to the police station and commit suicide. They have ruined our lives. What will happen to the women of this house?” she added. The robbers also reportedly stole money and jewellery from the family.

“Around 3 km from our house, there is a village called Sabota. A couple of minutes after crossing Sabota, we heard a noise. It felt as if someone had thrown an axle or something from the car had fallen or broken. We did not stop the car. After going a little ahead, we realised that our tyre are getting deflated and we stopped. Two tyre had been deflated,” said a 25-year-old eyewitness, who was among the eight occupants of the car.

Their vehicle — a grey Maruti Suzuki Eeco van — was parked along sugarcane fields between the Yamuna Expressway and Jewar-Bulandshahr Highway. “I called my younger brother… told him we will be able to replace one tyre and asked him to come to the spot on a motorcycle. I was talking to my brother when five to six people came towards us,” the eyewitness said.

The family alleged that the attackers had not covered their faces. “If I see them, I will recognise them… Based on how they spoke, two of them seemed to be locals. Three others had an accent similar to how people speak in Haryana. One of them told his associate — ‘Jasbir, you have shot one, kill the others’,” the eyewitness added.

Later, in a statement to the police, the victims alleged that three of their neighbours were involved in the incident. Police, meanwhile, maintained they were looking at all possible angles. “A 12-bore gun was used to kill the 50-year-old man. He had a bullet injury on the left side of his chest. We are investigating the role of local gangs and those known to the family,” said Gautam Buddha Nagar SSP Love Kumar.

