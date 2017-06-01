Bulandshahr gangrape: Yogi Adityanath assures justice to victims of Jewar case

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (File photo. PTI) Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (File photo. PTI)

The chief minister, who met the victims of the Jewar case in Bulandshahr, directed the officials to take strict action against the culprits, so that no one could dare commit any such crime in the state again.

Adityanath said his government “will not compromise” on law-and-order, adding that there was “no place for crime and criminals” in Uttar Pradesh.

Giving a patient hearing to the victims, he assured them of prompt justice and all possible help. Besides an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased, Adityanath also announced assistance in education, security and financial help to the women of the family.

The local MLA, Dhirendra Singh, who accompanied the victims, told the chief minister that criminal activities were rampant around the Yamuna Expressway.

He said several incidents of loot and other crimes had taken place in the area in 2015 and 2016, but either FIRs were not filed or even if a complaint was lodged, no proper investigation was carried out subsequently.

The shocking Jewar incident had occurred last week when eight members of a family were travelling to Bulandshahr to pay a visit to a relative at a hospital.

The women of the family had alleged that five persons raped them at gunpoint in a field off the Yamuna Expressway and one of the four men travelling with them was shot dead after he objected to the sexual assault.

