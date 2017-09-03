Bulandshahr doctor allegedly denies treatment to child suffering from burns

The doctor also reportedly asked the father to clean his son outside the hospital. The doctor also reportedly asked the father to clean his son outside the hospital.

In a case of negligence, a doctor in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly denied treatment and turned away a child suffering from burns as reported by news agency ANI on Sunday. The doctor also reportedly asked the father to clean his son outside the hospital.

The incident comes days after five hospitals in Kerala denied treatment to a road accident victim, which ultimately resulted in his death. The victim was riding pillion on a bike when it collided with another two-wheeler in Kollam district. The man was taken to at least two private hospitals in an ambulance soon after the mishap. The hospitals, however, refused to admit him. He was also taken to Thiruvananthapuram medical college where the treatment could not be provided as the emergency room was full.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tendered an apology to the family of the victim. Terming as ‘unfortunate’ the August 6 incident when the 30-year-old man was turned away by hospitals for various reasons, including the absence of a person from his side, he said, “An expert medical team will examine the reasons behind the denial of treatment. The government will consider a new legislation or amend the existing one if necessary to check recurrence of such incidents in the state.”

