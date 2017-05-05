Bulandshahr couple traced to Haryana two days after murder

Relatives of Ghulam Mohammad at his residence in Sohi village of Bulandshahr district, on Wednesday. (Source: PTI photo) Relatives of Ghulam Mohammad at his residence in Sohi village of Bulandshahr district, on Wednesday. (Source: PTI photo)

A Hindu-Muslim couple who had allegedly eloped from Bulandshahr, following which the man’s neighbour was beaten to death by alleged Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV) members, were traced in Hatim village in Haryana’s Ballabhgarh district.

“They had been moving around and staying in different places. With the help of some relatives, we were able to trace them in Ballabhgarh and they were brought back to Bulandshahr this morning,” SP (Rural), Bulandshahr, Jagdish Sharma said on Thursday.

Yusuf (22), from Sohi village in Bulandshahr, allegedly eloped with a girl from adjoining Fazalpur village last month. A week later, Yusuf’s neighbour Ghulam Mohammad, 65, was beaten to death. Three people have been arrested in the murder case while the police are on the lookout for at least five others.

Meanwhile, the couple went to Chandaus in Aligarh, from where they travelled to Mathura, the police said. They were staying in Ballabhgarh for the last two days, all the while being sheltered by Yusuf’s relatives. They were finally found at the house of one of Yusuf’s relatives in Ballabhgarh, the police said.

The family of the girl had filed a police complaint alleging that she had been kidnapped by Yusuf. Yusuf is now in police custody while the girl has been sent for medical examination at the Bulandshahr district hospital. “After age determination, their statements will be recorded in front of a magistrate on Friday,” SP Sharma said. The case against Yusuf will depend on the girl’s statement.

In Lucknow, ADG, Law and Order, Aditya Mishra confirmed that the couple had been traced. He said that some youths from the girl’s side had gone to the neighbour’s house and assaulted him. Describing it as an “isolated incident”, Mishra said it was wrong to give it a “communal colour”.

Mishra also denied that the accused had any links with HYV. Muhammad’s family had alleged that members of the outfit were behind the murder.

Govinder from Sohi village is the main accused. He is yet to be nabbed. The SP said they are only investigating the motive of the murder and that Govinder’s arrest would clarify whether the reasons for attacking Mohammad were “personal or the act of an organisational call”.

Meanwhile, police deployment continued at Sohi and Fazalpur village “to prevent flare-up among communities”.

(With inputs from Lucknow)

