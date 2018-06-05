Building Ram temple in Ayodhya will develop India: Anil Vij

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said any new work in society symbolises development which includes physical, mental, social and economical progress. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi/Files) Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said any new work in society symbolises development which includes physical, mental, social and economical progress. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi/Files)

Controversial Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya will help in the development of India. “Building Lord Shri Ram temple in the country also forms part of development, which no intellectual will deny,” Vij said in an official release.

Any new work in society symbolises development which includes physical, mental, social and economical progress, he added. “Since the people of the country want Shri Ram temple constructed in Ayodhya, the temple should be built in tune with the decision of the Supreme Court,” he said further.

A three-judge bench of the Allahabad High Court, in a 2:1 majority ruling, had in 2010 ordered that the land be partitioned equally among three parties — the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

The Supreme Court had in December 2017, commenced the final hearings in the long-standing dispute, which was a result of the demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992, triggering massive riots in various parts of the country in which hundreds of people were killed.

From declaring Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be a better brand name than Mahatma Gandhi to comparing Congress president Rahul Gandhi with the deadly Nipah virus, that has claimed many lives, Vij has remained controversy’s favourite child with a series of foot-in-mouth remarks.

