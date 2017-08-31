Building collapses in Mumbai: A timeline

Mumbai building collapse: Members of the NDRF and the Mumbai Fire Brigade carry out rescue operations at the collapse site in Bhendi Bazaar, Mumbai. (Express Photo) Mumbai building collapse: Members of the NDRF and the Mumbai Fire Brigade carry out rescue operations at the collapse site in Bhendi Bazaar, Mumbai. (Express Photo)

A building in Mumbai’s Byculla collapsed on Thursday morning, killing at least eight people and injuring several others. Several people are still trapped in the debris of the crumbled building even as rescue operations are underway. In the last one year, five buildings have collapsed in the city leading to dozens of death. Here is a timeline of building collapses in Mumbai:

August 31, 2017: Byculla building collapse

At least 12 people have been killed and several injured after a multi-storey building collapsed in Mumbai’s Byculla area on Thursday morning. Dozens are feared trapped under the rubble. An NDRF team has arrived at the spot and rescue operations are underway. The collapse has been categorised as a Level III emergency by the Mumbai Fire Brigade. At least 10 fire tenders, two rescue vans, and several ambulances were stationed at the spot. The recent downpour in the city is suspected to have played a role in the building collapse.

August 26, 2017: Chandivali building collapse

On August 26, an under-construction building came crashing down near Sangharsh Nagar bus stop at Chandivali, Kurla. The building, under Crystal Business Park, was undergoing demolition since January. The developers planned to convert the commercial structure into a residential complex. Locals claim the structure could not bear the weight of the heavy machines on top that were used to “unscientifically demolish” the building. Six bodies were recovered in five days from the site.

July 25, 2017: Ghatkopar building collapse

A four-storey building collapsed in the morning of July 25 at Ghatkopar. The entire four-storey residential building had been reduced to a rubble. As many as 17 persons were killed in the mishap. Most of deceased were women. Municipal officials said the ground floor of the building was under renovation for almost three weeks and could be the reason for the collapse. Mumbai police had detained Shiv Sena leader Sunil Shitap and booked him for culpable homicide. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had ordered an investigation into the incident.

December 15, 2016: Mankhurd building collapse

Three people were killed and 12 injured in a building collapse in the Mankhurd suburb of Mumbai on December 15, 2016. A cylinder explosion had led to the collapse of the three single-storey structures in one of the hutments in Maharashtra Nagar slum in Mankhurd. “The explosion had occurred when leaked LPG gas from the cylinder in one of the structures caught fire when someone lit a stove.

October 13, 2016: Bandra building collapse

At least six children were killed and five others injured when a five-storey building collapsed in suburban Bandra. The first floor up to the fourth floor of the building had collapsed.

