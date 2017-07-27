Building collapse and tree fall death: Register criminal cases against civic body officials responsible, say corporators

CORPORATORS across party lines demanded at the General Body Meeting of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s elected representatives on Wednesday that criminal cases be registered against civic body officials responsible for two recent mishaps — the Ghatkopar building collapse and the death of former news anchor Kanchan Nath in Chembur after a tree fell on him. Corporators said officials found guilty of negligence in the two cases should be suspended pending inquiry.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) corporator from N Ward, Rakhi Jadhav, said BMC officials were quick to reach RJ Malishka Mendonsa’s residence to investigate illegal alterations but did not inspect the renovations on the ground floor of the Ghatkopar building. “The 17 deaths were not due to natural disaster but due to the negligence of BMC officials,” she said.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) group leader in the BMC, Dilip Lande, alleged that the corruption within the civic body had led to negligence. “As soon as illegal construction is carried out in slum areas, BMC officials are quick to take action, then how do influential people like Sunil Shitap get away so easily?” he said. The Leader of Opposition and Congress Corporator, Ravi Raja, demanded that an FIR be registered against civic officials for negligence.

Highlighting the death of the former DD anchor after being hit by a falling coconut tree in Chembur on July 20, corporations in the house alleged that officials at BMC are no tree experts. They demanded that experts having botanical knowledge should be appointed in the Tree Authority.

“Following a complaint on February 17 about the coconut tree, an inspection had been conducted on February 27 and based on that tree officials had informed the complainant that the tree will stand for the next 10 years. On July 20, the tree falls and kills a woman. The tree officials who guaranteed that the tree is safe and will not fall for next 10 years was responsible for Nath’s death. Hence a criminal case should be registered against the official,” said Ravi Raja.

He demanded that the cost incurred towards Nath’s treatment should be compensated by the BMC. Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar said: “Inquiry into the two matters will be initiated. The decision in the two cases is to be kept pending till the inquiry is complete.”

