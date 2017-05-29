Buffaloes likely to be removed from ‘no slaughter’ list

In the wake of stiff opposition from some states, including Kerala, the central government is said to be having a rethink on its order restricting the sale of animals, including cows and buffaloes. The government is likely to exempt buffaloes from the ‘no slaughter’ list, an official said on Monday.
“We have received some representations over the list of animals included (in the new cattle slaughter rules). We are working on it,” A.N. Jha, Secretary in the Union Environment Ministry, told IANS. The Union Environment Ministry on May 26, modified the rules to prevent cruelty to animals, making it mandatory to ensure that cattle are not bought or sold for slaughtering.
The list of animals that cannot be bought or sold for slaughter through cattle markets includes cows, bulls, buffaloes, heifers, calves and camels. However, a day after notifying the modifications, the ministry said that the animals for the purpose of slaughtering could be procured directly from the farmers at their respective farms. After notifying the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules-2017, the ministry clarified that the aim was to regulate the animal market and prevent cruelty to animals.
To ensure the rules are implemented, undertakings would have to be taken in the market by the ‘District Animal Market Monitoring Committee’ at the district level and the ‘Animal Market Committee’ at the local level.
Ever since the notification of the modified rules, there have been widespread protests against the new norms in various states, especially Kerala. Youth Congress activists took to the streets in the state, but caused outrage by publicly slashing the head of an ox during one such protest. The state’s ruling Communist Party of India-Marxist held over 300 “beef festivals” across Kerala where cooked beef was freely served. Kerala is one of the states in the country where cow slaughter is not banned.
- May 29, 2017 at 9:44 pmno exception should be made, cruelty cannot be exempted. even goats should be included in the list. govt shouldn't blink. the rule doesn't forbid slaughter but only cruel treatment of animals and as a result cruel people like we seen in kerala are protesting.Reply
- May 29, 2017 at 9:41 pmphoto is racist - buffalo and some birds sitting on it - that is dalit buffalo and flies sitting on them so yogi gave them shampoo soaps perfumes as token of untouchability - why no cow shown with birds sitting on it - brahmni RSS sinister agenda to bring back varna system and vedic period will fail miserablyReply
- May 29, 2017 at 9:37 pmbrahmins made 4 varna system for humans similarly they made 4 varna system for animals cow - brahmin, horse - Kshatriya deer / tiger - vaishya and buffalo - sudra , pig - untouchable if u kill cow - brahmin gau rakshaks will kill u , if u kill horse / dog - govt officials will jail u if u kill tiger / deer - jail and fine if u kill buffalo- no problem they even dont talk about pig -Reply
- May 29, 2017 at 9:23 pmyap--buffelos are darker. like south Indians. hence may be slaughtered cow is my mother. bull is my father. this nasty low level gov't will tell me what to eat.beautiful birds like native roosters chicken can be eaten bulls could be tamed to plough land dogs could be neutered cats could be neutered dalits can be raped tortured treated worse than dogs as soon as a child is born he is b ed as untouchable by caste. this Hinduism is the most cruelest of all religions by subjugating humans through caste cast system refusing to modernize it to suit present day conditions Hinduism is kil itself which is a good sign . but Christianity or any other religion can't guide us neither we need a system to suit modern scientific based religion and bull stories can't serve any purpose any longer religion is believed by some people as true and rulers treat it as useful toolReply