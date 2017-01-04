Budget should not be linked to poll cycle: BJP

With opposition parties protesting the move to present Union Budget on February 1, BJP on Wednesday rubbished their claims saying it is a constitutional exercise that should not be linked to election cycle. A senior party leader also did not rule out announcement of sops for different segments of society in the budget, saying Union budgets have been presented in the past during elections and it cannot be any different this year.

“Union Budget’s timing and announcements cannot be subject to schedule of various elections. It has never been like this,” he said.

Several opposition parties have sought postponement of the budget, alleging that the government may use this to influence the upcoming Assembly polls in five states.

Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi on Wednesday said the Election Commission is examining the representation of various political parties for not allowing the presentation of the Union Budget during the poll process of five states and will take a call on it soon.