What to expect from the second leg of the Budget Session 2017

After a month-long break, the Budget Session is all set to resume on Thursday. Expectations with regards to legislations are high as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed hopes that there is a breakthrough in the GST bill.

Among other bills, the Finance Bill and The Specified Bank Notes (Cessation of Liabilities) Bill, 2017 are expected to clear passage as well.

All in all, on agenda for the second leg of the Budget Session include 14 Bills for consideration and passing, 23 Bills listed for introduction, consideration and passing, while one Bill is listed for withdrawal.

Here are the bills that are expected to be taken up in the second leg of the session:

BILLS PASSED BY LOK SABHA AND LISTED FOR PASSAGE BY RAJYA SABHA

1. The Enemy Property (Amendment and Validation) Bill, 2016: Introduced on March 8, 2016, the bill confers all rights, titles and interests over enemy property in an office of the central government.

2. The Whistle Blowers Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2015: Introduced nearly two years ago on May 11, 2015, the bill specifies grounds under which disclosures related to corruption may not be made.

3. The Employee’s Compensation (Amendment) Bill, 2016: Introduced on August 5, 2016, the bill requires an employer to inform the employee of his right to compensation under the 1923 Act in writing and imposes a penalty for failure to inform.

4. The Factories (Amendment) Bill, 2016: Introduced on August 9, 2016, the bill enhances the limit of overtime work hours and empowers central government to make exempting rules related to overtime hours.

BILLS PASSED BY RAJYA SABHA AND LISTED FOR PASSAGE BY LOK SABHA

1. The Mental Health Care Bill, 2013: It replaces the Mental Health Act, 1987 to protect the rights of persons with mental illness and promote their access to mental health care.

2. The Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Bill, 2016: The bill increases the maternity leave to 26 weeks, grants leave to adopting and commissioning mothers and requires establishments with 50 employees to provide crèche facilities.

BILLS LISTED FOR PASSAGE BY BOTH HOUSES

1. The Consumer Protection Bill, 2015: The bill replaces the 1986 Act. Provides for redressal of consumer complaints, recall of goods, action against misleading advertisements, and product liability claims.

2. The National Institutes of Technology, Science Education and Research (Second Amendment) Bill, 2016: The bill incorporates the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research at Tirupati and Berhampur.

3. The Human Immunodeficiency Virus and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (Prevention and Control) Bill, 2014: Bill seeks to prevent the spread of HIV and AIDS, and prohibit discrimination against persons with HIV and AIDS.

4. The Armed Forces Tribunal (Amendment) Bill, 2012: It amends the tenure of the tribunal members, enhances age limit of members and increases contempt powers of the tribunal.

5. The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013: The bill makes giving a bribe an offence and modifies the definition of taking a bribe. It also requires prior sanction to investigate officials.

6. The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2016: The bill introduces certain communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in Assam, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu and Tripura and removes a community from the list of Scheduled Tribes in Jharkhand.

7. The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2016: The bill seeks to address issues related to road safety, motor vehicle insurance, computerisation of certain services and increases penalties under the Act.

8. The Admiralty (Jurisdiction and Settlement of Maritime Claims) Bill, 2016: It consolidates the existing laws on civil matters of admiralty jurisdiction of courts, admiralty proceedings on maritime claims, and arrest of ships.

BILLS LISTED FOR INTRODUCTION, CONSIDERATION AND PASSING

1. The Finance Bill, 2017: Amends various taxation laws.

2. The Specified Bank Notes (Cessation of Liabilities) Bill, 2017 (Replaces an Ordinance): Provides for the ceasing of liability of the Reserve Bank of India on specified bank notes (old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000).

3. The Payment of Wages (Amendment) Bill, 2017 (Replaces an Ordinance): Enables employer to pay wages by cheque or through a bank account. Government can also specify establishments where wages are to be paid only in the above modes.

4. The Central Goods and Services Tax Bill, 2017: Facilitates levy of tax on intra-state supply of goods or services.

5. The Goods and Services Tax (Compensation for Loss of Revenue) Bill, 2017: Facilitates payment of compensation to states for loss of revenue arising on account of implementation of Goods and Services Tax.

6. The Integrated Goods and Services Tax Bill, 2017: Facilitates levy of tax on inter-state supply of goods or services.

7. The Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill, 2017: Regulates development of the chit fund industry.

8. The Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill, 2017: Proposes to establish a framework to resolve insolvency in financial firms.

9. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Amendment) Bill, 2017: Provides more members and benches of Securities Appellate Tribunal.

10. The Footwear Design and Development Institute Bill, 2017: Establishes the Institute as an institution of national importance for the development of quality in education, research and training in footwear and leather products design.

11. The Indian Institute of Management Bill, 2017: Declares the Indian Institutes of Management to be institutions of national importance and enables them to award degrees.

12. The Indian National Defence University Bill, 2017: Sets up Indian National Defence University as an autonomous institution of national importance.

13. The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2017: Extends the period to facilitate training of all in-service untrained teachers to March 31, 2020.

14. The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2017: Regulates access to safe medical termination of pregnancy, expands types of medical professionals who can provide such services and increases time limit for termination beyond 20 weeks for vulnerable women and in cases of foetal abnormalities incompatible with life.

15. The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2017: Modifies the list of Scheduled Castes in respect of Odisha and modifies the name of Pondichery to Puducherry.

16. The Divorce (Amendment) Bill, 2017: Amends the Divorce Act, 1869 with regard to dissolution of marriage and mandatory period of separate residence.

17. The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2017: Repeals and amends certain enactments.

18. The Representation of the People (Amendment) Bill, 2017: Introduces proxy voting and postal ballot including e-postal ballot to overseas electors (NRIs).

19. The High Court and the Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2017: Revises the salaries, gratuity, allowances, pension, etc. of the Judges of the Supreme Court and the High Courts consequent to the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.

20. The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2017: Seeks to meet the standards and recommended practices laid down for safety and security oversight functions.

21. The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2017: Enacts legal frame for prosecution of persons for piracy related crimes.

22. The Collection of Statistics (Amendment) Bill, 2017: Extends the jurisdiction of the 2008 Act to Jammu and Kashmir in respect of statistical matters falling in the Union List and Concurrent List applicable to the state.

23. The Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment) Bill, 2017: Amends the Act to constitute a permanent Tribunal with office space and infrastructure.

BILL LISTED FOR WITHDRAWAL

The Payment of Wages (Amendment) Bill, 2016: Removes need for authorisation for payment of wages by cheque or through a bank account. Government can specify establishments where wages are to be paid in the above modes.

