Budget session resumes on stormy note, adjourned

The two Houses of Parliament resumed the budget session on a stormy note and were adjourned for the day without transacting any business due to disruptions by several parties. The issues raised in both Houses ranged from the Punjab National Bank scam (raised by Congress and Trinamool Congress), special package for Andhra Pradesh (Telugu Desam and YSR Congress), increased quotas for weaker sections and minorities in Telangana (TRS) and Tamil Nadu’s share in Cauvery water (AIADMK).

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the Lok Sabha till Tuesday as chaotics scenes prevailed even after an adjournment. The Rajya Sabha witnessed two adjournments before adjourning for the day.

All sides came charged up for the session — BJP members because of the party victory in Tripura polls and Opposition parties to press their demands. BJP members, most of them sporting bright scarves in red, black and white, thumped their desks and gave a standing ovation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he entered the House.

However, the other side stole the show soon after the House was done with tributes to four former members. They walked to the well waving placards and shouting slogans. One Andhra member had a crown on his head and was seen playing a flute. Another carried an image of Venkateswara. With the entire well occupied, many Congress members stood in an aisle. Almost simultaneously, Modi left the House. Mahajan tried to conduct question hour, but seeing the disorder adjourned the House till noon.

Chaos resumed in the House when it reassembled. Amid the opposition protest, Mahajan said she had received the resignation letter of Neiphiu Rio following the Nagaland poll results. “I have accepted his resignation with effect from February 22,” she said. Many members, particularly from the TRS, were seen trying to block the camera view of the Speaker with their placards. The Speaker then adjourned the House till Tuesday.

Rajya Sabha proceedings were washed out, with MPs from various parties flocking to the well with their demands. AIADMK MPs were protesting on the Cauvery issue. TDP agitated for special status to Andhra Pradesh and TMC shouted slogans on the Nirav Modi issue.

After two adjournments and a plea to members to maintain order, Deputy Chairman P J Kurien adjourned the house for the day, minutes after lunch. Earlier, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu told the agitated members that “the (PNB) issue is very important “ and that he was not willing to allow discussions under Rule 267, but would allow discussion under other rules after talking to the leader of the House. The MPs did not relent. SP MP Naresh Aggarwal said the matter would get diluted under a different rule.

Even though the TMC agitated on PNB scam, all Congress MPs except K V P Ramchandra Rao remained in their seats. Rao was demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh.

