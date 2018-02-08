Budget Session today; Opposition to corner government over law & order

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Express photo by Vishal Srivastav Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Express photo by Vishal Srivastav

THE BUDGET Session of the state Assembly, beginning Thursday, may witness stormy scenes with the Opposition planning to corner the Adityanath government on the law and order front, especially the alleged fake encounters and Kasganj communal clashes, as well as unemployment and problems faced by farmers. During an all-party meeting on Wednesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, meanwhile, sought support from all Opposition leaders to hold meaningful discussion during the Budget Session.

The month-long session will commence with a joint sitting of both Houses, which will be addressed by the Governor. The government will also present the Budget for the next fiscal on February 16, the Assembly secretariat said on Wednesday. This will be the first full-fledged Budget of the BJP government, which came to power last year.

After the last session of the House witnessed unruly scenes, Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit had warned that he might consider taking action against the protestors. The Opposition parties on Wednesday maintained that it is their right to raise objections to the Governor’s address.

Following the all-party meeting, SP veteran and Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary said: “The CM has said that the atmosphere (in the Assembly) should be nice… Who doesn’t want that… However, at the same time, it is the right of the Opposition and has also been the tradition to object to the Governor’s address. So, we have decided that we will raise issues faced by the people and follow tradition, while the Speaker can take decisions as per rules.”

“The law and order situation, fake encounters, incidents like Kansganj, poor power supply, unused Budget of previous year and plight of potato farmers will be raised,” he added. The day saw a ministerial group, set up to look into the problems faced by potato farmers, submitting its report to the CM. Later in the day, at a meeting of party MLAs and MLCs, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said that before the government presents its second Budget, the people want to know how the first Budget was utilised.

Alleging that innocents are being killed in fake encounters while deteriorating law and order utilised remains a matter of concern, Akhilesh also demanded details of loan waiver of farmers from the government. He asked what happened to the promise of AIIMS and a 500-bed hospital being set up in Gorakhpur as well as four-laning of the stretch between Gorakhpur to Deoria and from Deoria to Salempur Road.

SP MLC Sunil Singh ‘Saajan’ said: “During the meeting, Akhilesh said party leaders are ready for start a struggle from the road to the Assembly in order to raise public issues…” He added that the party was trying to get the list of all recent encounters cases to “expose” the claims of the government and find out how serious were the crimes of those killed in encounters.

The BSP and Congress, who also held separate party meetings, plan to raise issues of fake encounters, Kansganj and plight of potato farmers in the upcoming session. “BSP always believes in the rule of law but it does not mean that government should go ahead with fake encounters. The law and order issue needs to be taken up in the Assembly. We will also question the government on the unutilised Budget of previous year, which is more than 70 per cent,” said Lalji Verma, BSP Legislature Party leader.

Congress Legislature Party leader, Ajay Kumar ‘Lallu’, said: “The people need answers on fake encounters and Kasganj… farmers need answers on what government has done for potato or sugarcane farmers. (Employment) boards have not been formed, appointments are not taking place… there is growing unemployment… The government will have to give proper answer…” Rebutting the charges levelled by the Opposition, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma told PTI, “There are some elements who want to paint a wrong picture of Uttar Pradesh. They very-well know the positive momentum of our development, and its direction. In fact, they are feeling worried seeing the positive pace of our development.”

