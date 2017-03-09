Budget Session of Parliament to resume today

The first part of the session, which started on January 31, had concluded on February 9 following presentation of the Union Budget. (File Photo) The first part of the session, which started on January 31, had concluded on February 9 following presentation of the Union Budget. (File Photo)

Following a month-long break, the second part of the Budget Session of parliament will begin on Thursday.

The first part of the session, which started on January 31, had concluded on February 9 following presentation of the Union Budget. A passage of motion of thanks to President’s address to the joint sitting of both the Houses was also presented on conclusion of the first part of the Budget Session.

During the first part, the Specified Bank Notes (Cessation of Liabilities) Act, 2017, was passed by Parliament, which aimed at eliminating the possibility of a parallel economy using the demonetised Rs 1000 and Rs 500 notes.

In the run-up to the second part of the Budget Session, the passage of legislations related to Goods and Services Tax (GST) has been expected. The session will continue till April 12. The Finance Bill is also expected to be passed during the month-long session.

Meanwhile in the Lok Sabha, Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Bill, 2016 and The Admiralty (Jurisdiction and Settlement of Maritime Claims), 2016 are slated for consideration and passage on Thursday.