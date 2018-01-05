Union Budget 2018 to be presented on February 1

The Budget will be presented by the Finance Minister on February 1 (Express Photo/Ravi Kanojia) The Budget will be presented by the Finance Minister on February 1 (Express Photo/Ravi Kanojia)

The Budget Session of Parliament will begin on January 29, and the Budget for 2018-19 will be presented by the Finance Minister on February 1. It will extend till April 6, said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar on Friday. The Presidential address by Ram Nath Kovind will take place on January 29.

The session will be held in two phases; the first till February 9 and the second between March 5 and April 6. The Houses will break for recess from February 10 to March 4.

