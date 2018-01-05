Top News
  • Union Budget 2018 to be presented on February 1

The Budget Session of Parliament will be held between January 29 and April 6.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 5, 2018 2:47 pm
The Budget will be presented by the Finance Minister on February 1
The Budget Session of Parliament will begin on January 29, and the Budget for 2018-19 will be presented by the Finance Minister on February 1. It will extend till April 6, said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar on Friday. The Presidential address by Ram Nath Kovind will take place on January 29.

The session will be held in two phases; the first till February 9 and the second between March 5 and April 6. The Houses will break for recess from February 10 to March 4.

  1. Radhakishan Gangu
    Jan 5, 2018 at 3:37 pm
    Parliament should work round the year. Many MPs are not getting chance to speak on number of issues as of now. Hence both the houses or at least one house should work continuously. Many problems in the country can be discussed in detail. World issues can be focused. State level to village levels development in all the fields can be discussed so that all the policies of governance can be refined to pave the way for developed India in terms of lord Ram's kingdom.
