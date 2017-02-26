Budget session of Chhattisgarh Assembly to begin tomorrow

The budget session of Chhattisgarh Assembly, scheduled to commence tomorrow, is expected to be stormy as the opposition Congress has decided to corner the ruling BJP on several issues, including sale of liquor. According to a senior Congress leader, the party would raise their demand of banning liquor sale in the state through moving an adjournment motion notice over the issue in the house. The Chhattisgarh government recently decided to take control of liquor sale in the state by forming a corporation and run Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and country liquor outlets.

Besides, Congress would also target the Raman Singh government in the House over alleged fake encounter in Bastar, alleged NOC for mining in the catchment area of Pendravan reservoir in Tilda area and deteriorating law and order situation, he said. Moreover, the party would once again raise its demand for bonus of Rs 300 and minimum support price of Rs 2,100 to farmers for each quintal of paddy as promised by the ruling BJP ahead of the last assembly polls, the leader added.

The budget session which will have 21 sittings, is going to conclude on March 30. As of February 25, 2,611 questions, including 1,375 starred questions and 1,236 unstarred questions, were received, officials said. Chief Minister Raman Singh, who holds the finance portfolio, will present the state budget on March 6.