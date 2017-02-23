Budget session of Bihar Assembly to begin from today

Bihar Finance Minister Abdul Bari Siddiqui. (File photo. PTI) Bihar Finance Minister Abdul Bari Siddiqui. (File photo. PTI)

The budget session of Bihar Legislative Assembly will begin on Thursday with the address of Governor Ram Nath Kovind. A total of 23 sittings would take place during the budget session. According to reports, Governor Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint session of the state legislature on the opening day. The economic survey of the state will be tabled after address of the Governor. The Finance Minister Abdul Bari Siddiqui will present budget on February 27.

The session is likely to be stormy as BJP has decided to raise various issues including deteriorating law and order in state besides question paper leak of Bihar Staff Selection Service.

Meanwhile Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary has appealed members to co-operate for smooth functioning of the house.

The session will conclude on March 31.