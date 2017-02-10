Lok Sabha productivity 113 per cent, Rajya Sabha lags behind at 97 per cent

The two important features of the session were President’s Address on January 31 and presentation of Budget on February 1. (representational image) The two important features of the session were President’s Address on January 31 and presentation of Budget on February 1. (representational image)

As the first part of the Budget session came to an end on Thursday evening, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said the productivity of Lok Sabha during this period had been 113 per cent. In the case of Rajya Sabha, it had been 97 per cent, he said.

The Budget session started on January 31. The Houses will resume sittings from March 9. The session will conclude on April 2. Standing committees will go into budgetary grants to ministries in depth during the recess.

The brief first phase saw seven sittings of Lok Sabha and eight of Rajya Sabha. Lok Sabha skipped business for a day due to the death of Indian Union Muslim League MP E Ahamed .

The two important features of the session were President’s Address on January 31 and presentation of Budget on February 1. Five bills were introduced in Lok Sabha — Finance Bill, Payment of Wages (Amendment) Bill, Specified Bank Notes (Cessation of Liabilities) Bill, IIM Bill and Repealing and Amending Bill. Payment of Wages (Amendment) Bill was passed by both Houses, while Specified Bank Notes (Cessation of Liabilities) Bill, being a money bill, is deemed to be passed by both Houses on the expiry of 14 days from its receipt in Rajya Sabha. The discussion on President’s Address has been concluded in both Houses. Lok Sabha is also done with the discussion on Budget. Rajya Sabha will complete it in the second phase.