Govt comes under attack from Opposition over note ban

PM Modi with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in Rajya Sabha, Thursday. TV grab PM Modi with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in Rajya Sabha, Thursday. TV grab

The Opposition targeted the government over demonetisation during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. The motion was introduced by Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad with a speech praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Participating in the debate, Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said: “I had expected this government to be apologetic about demonetisation, hoped to see some signs of remorse, but even in the President’s address they are gloating about demonetisation… RBI made some sort of a Guinness record by issuing 135 circulars in 50 days, experts were not consulted, ATMs ran dry, there is reverse migration from cities… The BJP knew about it beforehand, that is why they bought land with cash in so many states just days before, on the plea that it was for their state offices.”

Azad also mentioned the months-long curfew in Kashmir following the death of militant Burhan Wani and police action against protesting youths, saying that these did not align with the government’s signature tune of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’.

Modi listened to the hour-long speech, occasionally speaking to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. The PM left immediately after Azad finished speaking.

Demonetisation was the principal target in the speeches of most opposition MPs. The government’s penchant for catchy phrases and innovative publicity also came under attack, with SP MP Neeraj Shekhar terming it “Slogan India” and TMC’s Derek O’Brien saying that the PM stood “not for the honourable Prime Minister, but photo minister”.

Prasad’s speech was peppered with references to the PM — from recalling the “emotional moment” when he held a broom to promote Swacch Bharat, to how it was at Modi’s initiative that this year’s Padma awards went to unsung achievers.

“The nation does wake up, only you need someone to wake it up. Even when people were inconvenienced by demonetisation, they said it was for national good,” he said, accusing the Congress of numerous scams.

SP’s Shekhar said: “Listening to the number of times Ravi Shankar Prasadji mentioned the PM, I was thinking we should have a PM’s address, not that of the President… You think you say Swacch Bharat and India becomes clean. This is Slogan India. The PM is permanently in election mode.”

Accusing the government of indulging in “platitudes”, O’Brien said that the Budget and President’s speech had proved that demonetisation had failed. “Otherwise they would have given us some numbers.”

CPI’s D Raja accused the government of having compromised the foreign policy.