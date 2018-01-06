Budget session from January 29, Budget on February 1

Budget session will start from January 29. Express photo by Renuka Puri Budget session will start from January 29. Express photo by Renuka Puri

The Budget session of Parliament will begin from January 29 and the Union Budget will be presented on February 1.

A recommendation to this effect was made by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA), headed by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, to the President on Friday.

According to the schedule drawn by the CCPA, President Ram Nath Kovind will address a joint sitting of the two Houses on January 29. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar told reporters that the Economic Survey will be tabled in both Houses after the Presidential address the same day.

The first part of the session will be from January 29 to February 9. After nearly a month-long recess, Parliament will resume the session from March 5. The session would conclude on April 6.

