Budget session eve: Opposition flags judiciary crisis, remarks by ministers

The session is scheduled to begin with the Presidential address on Monday. The session is scheduled to begin with the Presidential address on Monday.

The Opposition at an all-party meeting in New Delhi on Sunday flagged the “crisis in judiciary, rural stress and intemperate outbursts by ministers” as key issues they wished to raise during the upcoming Budget Session of Parliament. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who joined the meeting later, appealed to leaders of parties to ensure a success of the session while acknowledging that its first part was going to be brief. However, he told them to make full use of the standing committees for discussing budgetary proposals in detail.

The session is scheduled to begin with the Presidential address on Monday. The first phase of the session will end on February 9. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present the Budget on February 1, a month before the commencement of the new financial year. The government will lay the Economic Survey on the table on Monday.

Sources told The Indian Express that leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue of the “crisis in judiciary”, in an apparent reference to the press conference addressed by four senior judges of the Supreme Court as well as allegations against the Chief Justice of India and judges of the apex court and high courts. They said D Raja of the CPI and Naresh Gujral of the Shiromani Akali Dal too touched upon this issue.

The Opposition listed several other issues — “atrocities on women, attacks on the Constitution and constitutional institutions, controversial remarks by ministers, plight of traders and communal violence in Uttar Pradesh” — and asked the government to allow a discussion on them, said sources. Leaders of Opposition parties are likely to meet on Monday to plan a joint floor strategy. In fact, the Opposition can highlight all these issues during the debate on the Motion of Thanks for the Presidential Address.

Besides the Prime Minister, those present at the meeting included Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar. The other parties were represented by Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kharge and Jyotiraditya Scindia of the Congress, Mulayam Singh Yadav from Samajwadi Party, Kanimozhi from DMK, Derek O’Brien and Sudip Bandhopadhyay from Trinamool Congress, Tariq Anwar from NCP, Jaiprakash Narain Yadav from RJD, Naresh Gujral from SAD, and Dushyant Chautala from INLD.

Ananth Kumar told the media after the meeting: “We will leave no stone unturned for the passage of the triple talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha… We will approach various political parties to evolve a consensus. Like GST was passed by consensus, this Bill seeking to ban the practice of instant triple talaq (Talaq-e-Biddat) among Muslims will be passed”.

Asked if the Bill could referred to a select committee, he said it was now the property of the Rajya Sabha. “Let the House decide”, he added. The BJP also wants to push another Bill which seeks to grant constitutional status to the OBC Commission. However, it is doubtful that either of the two Bills would come up during the first phase of the session.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App