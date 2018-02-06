Budget session 2018: Oppostion boycotts Rajya Sabha proceedings, says voice is being muzzled

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said they were not allowed to raise issues in the Parliament. (Express photo) Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said they were not allowed to raise issues in the Parliament. (Express photo)

A group of opposition parties, including Congress, on Tuesday boycotted the proceedings of Rajya Sabha, alleging that their voice was being “muzzled”. Among the parties that boycotted the proceedings after lunch include TMC, NCP, DMK, Samajwadi Party, CPI-M, CPI and the AAP. Members of the parties stayed away from the House when the proceedings resumed at 3 pm after two adjournments during the day.

“The voice of the opposition is being muzzled outside and we do not want this to happen with the opposition parties inside the House. Which is why we wanted to raise this issue since morning and which is why we have boycotted the House for the whole day,” Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said. He alleged that various issues happening in the period between proceedings of two days were meant to be raised during Zero Hour, but the moment MPs got up to raise these issues, the House was adjourned till 2 pm.

“The framers of rules have provided that should anything of national importance happen between the previous day and this morning, we are supposed to raise that particular issue. We are not intruding into Question Hour or government business. What we want is provided in the rules.

Unfortunately, for the last one week, we are not allowed to make use of rules,” he said.

Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday after TMC members sought to raise issues concerning the state. On Monday, too, the House was adjourned till 2 pm after Samajwadi Party members raised slogans in the Well over the alleged encounter killings by the police in Uttar Pradesh. Members of the Aam Aadmi Party AAP too were in the Well, apparently raising the issue of sealing of commercial establishments in Delhi.

