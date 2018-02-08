Parliament Budget Session 2018 Live Updates: Jaitley will address PM Modi’s concerns over Andhra Pradesh budget, says Ananth Kumar

The Rajya Sabha on Thursday was adjourned till 12 pm soon after it began as leaders from the Congress Party protested against PM Narendra Modi’s remark against Renuka Chowdhury.
Yesterday, while the Prime Minister was arguing that the Aadhaar scheme was conceptualised by the A B Vajpayee government, Renuka Chowdhury laughed out hysterically. As Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu pulled her up for her conduct and told her that he may have to name her, PM Modi requested him not to say anything to her.
He said he heard such laughter for the first time after the Ramayan serial telecast on Indian television in the late 80s.
Yesterday, while replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a blistering attack on the Congress and its first family. In back-to-back speeches, he underlined that the “New India” initiatives of his government were qualitatively different from the ones of “Old India” championed by the Congress. READ MORE
'PM Modi is very sensitive to the issues raised by the people of Andhra Pradesh. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will address his concerns in his reply to the House,' says Parliamentary Affairs minister Ananth Kumar in Lok Sabha.
Rajya Sabha adjourned again till 2 pm due to protests against budget allocated for Andhra Pradesh
Venkaiah Naidu says, "As a chairman, I will not suspend Question Hour. But since there is a broad consensus, we will move on to discussion on the General Budget."
A BJP leader attacks Congress, asks Rahul Gandhi to respond to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's questions which was put forth in the Parliament on Wednesday.
The Question Hour at Lok Sabha concludes.
The session at Lok Sabha resumes.
Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the Lok Sabha till 11:45 pm amid protests from YSR Congress, TDP and Congress. Follow LIVE UPDATES of protests in Andhra Pradesh here
"Rs 1800 crore is what the govt gave specifically to Andhra Pradesh in budget and Baahubali's collection is more than that. We received less than what a movie collected. If they can treat their allies like this then many people will not want to be their allies in future," ANI quoted TDP member Jayadev Galla as saying.
The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 12 pm after Congress members' protest over PM Modi's comment on Renuka Chowdhury yesterday.