Parliament Budget Session 2018 Live Updates: Jaitley will address PM Modi’s concerns over Andhra Pradesh budget, says Ananth Kumar

The Rajya Sabha on Thursday was adjourned till 12 pm soon after it began as leaders from the Congress Party protested against PM Narendra Modi’s remark against Renuka Chowdhury.

Yesterday, while the Prime Minister was arguing that the Aadhaar scheme was conceptualised by the A B Vajpayee government, Renuka Chowdhury laughed out hysterically. As Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu pulled her up for her conduct and told her that he may have to name her, PM Modi requested him not to say anything to her.

He said he heard such laughter for the first time after the Ramayan serial telecast on Indian television in the late 80s.

Yesterday, while replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a blistering attack on the Congress and its first family. In back-to-back speeches, he underlined that the "New India" initiatives of his government were qualitatively different from the ones of "Old India" championed by the Congress.