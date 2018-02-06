Parliament Budget Session 2018 Live Updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

In his hour-long speech, BJP president Amit Shah had yesterday said the BJP government under PM Narendra Modi has weeded out the practice of caste, dynasty and appeasement from Indian politics In his hour-long speech, BJP president Amit Shah had yesterday said the BJP government under PM Narendra Modi has weeded out the practice of caste, dynasty and appeasement from Indian politics

Parliament will on Tuesday continue its debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address. The Rajya Sabha had begun the debate on President Ram Nath Kovind’s address with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah making his debut speech in the Upper House.

Shah, in his address, had taken on senior Congress leader P Chidambaram for his ‘pakoda’ jibe and said it was better to sell pakodas than being unemployed. Participating in the debate, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad attacked the government for ‘creating fear, not only among people but also among the bureaucrats and opposition leaders’. He also accused the BJP-led government of changing the names of UPA schemes and “repackaging” them as new.

Seventeen opposition parties had last week decided to work together to corner the Modi government on national issues, de-linking the unity in Parliament from their differences at the state-level.

