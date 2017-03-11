Budget Session 2017: Opposition slams government over violence on campuses

Posters are displayed during a march held on campus against violence and intimidation within Delhi University, India, February 28, 2017. (Reuters Photo) Posters are displayed during a march held on campus against violence and intimidation within Delhi University, India, February 28, 2017. (Reuters Photo)

MPs from Left parties, backed by those from other Opposition parties, sought to corner the government in Rajya Sabha on the issue of academic freedom and “violence on campuses”. Referring to the row over Gurmehar Kaur, a student of Lady Shri Ram College, the MPs alleged that “some right wing forces were working” behind it and asked the House to condemn the “attitude of goondaism”.

Raising the issue in Zero Hour, CPI’s D Raja asked the government what was happening at Delhi University, JNU and other institutions. “There is an increasing attack on academic freedom, freedom of thought, freedom of expression, freedom of creation. There are some right-wing forces working in the universities. There is growing tension on all our campuses,” Raja said.

Slamming a student organisation associated with the BJP, the CPI leader asked, “Who has given them the authority to decide (if) you are nationalist or I am nationalist, you are unpatriotic or I am unpatriotic?… This is a dangerous trend.”

He said JNU was tense as students were fighting against introduction of new admission policies which, he said, will adversely impact the entry of students from SC, ST, OBC and minority categories. Deputy Leader of Congress in the Upper House Anand Sharma wanted a debate on the issue. At this, BJP members said they too have given notice on the subject and would like to speak.

Backing Raja, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said that what was happening in the universities will be raised in Parliament as these universities were established by law enacted by it. “In the name of Hindutva nationalism, they are decrying Indian nationalism, and that is something we cannot allow…”

Tapan Kumar Sen, also from CPM, said, “I appeal to the House to condemn the attitude of goondaism.”

Members from the CPM, Congress, JD(U), RJD and SP joined voices on the issue, while BJP members were heard countering the arguments in the din.