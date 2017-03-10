Budget Session 2017: MPs demand action from government on killing of fisherman by Lanka navy

AIADMK leader M Thambidurai along with party MPs talking to the media. (PTI/Vijay Verma/File) AIADMK leader M Thambidurai along with party MPs talking to the media. (PTI/Vijay Verma/File)

The intensifying protests over the killing of a fisherman allegedly by the Sri Lankan navy, echoed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, with MPs from the southern states demanding action from the Centre.

AIADMK MPs expressed concern over the incidents of killing of Indian fishermen, while Congress MP from Kerala Shashi Tharoor sought the Centre’s intervention to help fishing communities, especially those whose members are detained or killed by neighbouring countries for allegedly straying into their waters. A 22-year-old Indian fisherman was shot dead on March 6, allegedly by Sri Lankan navy personnel, while he was fishing in a mechanised boat near Katchatheevu island. The incident triggered protests by the fishing community in Tamil Nadu.

The AIADMK MPs disrupted Question Hour seeking to raise the matter as the House met on Thursday. Raising the issue during Zero Hour, AIADMK member P Venugopal said that incidents of Indian fishermen being attacked by the Sri Lankan navy were rising, even though there was a consensus between the two countries that fishermen would not be shot at. His party colleague V Elumalai said that in the past week, over 50 Indian fishermen had been arrested by Sri Lankan navy.

Pitching for special assistance, including skill development project, for youths of the fishermen community, Tharoor said: “A majority of fishermen are surviving hand to mouth as fish stocks in nearby waters are getting depleted and they are forced to sail deeper and deeper.”