Budget Session 2017: Hindu, Muslim, Christian, none will endorse terror, says Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh at Parliament House on Friday. (PTI Photo) Rajnath Singh at Parliament House on Friday. (PTI Photo)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said in the Rajya Sabha that no citizen, whether Hindu, Muslim or Christian, will endorse or support terrorism. Rajnath’s statement, made during Zero Hour, was on the train blast in Madhya Pradesh. He praised Mohammed Sartaj for refusing to accept the body of his son Saifullah, the suspected terrorist who was killed.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Amid the thumping of benches by the entire House, several Opposition members wanted a clarification from Rajnath on his reply. The minister said he he would do so on the “next working day”.

“Till March 8, six accused were arrested. With the arrest of two more accused by the UP ATS on March 9, total eight arrests have been made in these incidents so far,” he said, adding that the sequence of events was a “fine example of coordination between central agencies and state police”.

However, according to details given by police, there have been nine arrests in the case so far.

Rajnath hailed the police of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh for “prompt action”, thereby averting a major threat to the nation’s security.

About Sartaj, the Home Minister said, “…. Be it Hindu, Muslim or Christian, none of them will under any circumstance endorse or support terror or any other such violent activities.”

Singh, who made the statement in Lok Sabha yesterday, said the UP ATS had laid siege to the house in which Saifullah was hiding and made vigorous attempts to nab him. “However, he refused to surrender and started firing at the ATS team. Ultimately, after 12 hours of effort, the ATS team entered the room in which Saifullah was holed up and in the ensuing encounter, this suspected terrorist was killed,” he said.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said Sartaj’s statement reflects the sentiments of the nation and there can be no compromise on terrorism.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said that since the minister had made a statement on the issue, members should be allowed to seek clarification. He got support from several Opposition members, including Digvijaya, who said it was “an issue of national security” and demanded fixing of a date to seek clarifications. Rajnath agreed to make himself available to members for clarification on the next working day.