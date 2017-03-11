Latest news
Budget Session 2017: High courts of coastal states can adjudicate admiralty cases

The Bill repeals five admiralty statutes, considered to be archaic.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published:March 11, 2017 5:26 am
The Lok Sabha on Friday passed a legislation to allow matters of admiralty to be adjudicated in the high courts of coastal states, ending the colonial era practice of allowing these cases only in the high court of Bombay, Calcutta and Madras.

The Bill extends the admiralty jurisdiction, over their respective territorial waters, to the High Courts of Karnataka, Gujarat, Odisha, Kerala, and Hyderabad. It further allows the central government to extend it to any other high court.

The Admiralty (Jurisdiction and Settlement of Maritime Claims) Act consolidates legal proceedings in connection with vessels and maritime claims as well as the arrest, detention, sale and other matters pertaining to the vessels.

The Bill repeals five admiralty statutes, considered to be archaic, including the Admiralty Court Act, 1861, the Colonial Courts of Admiralty Act, 1890, and the provisions of the Letters Patent, 1865. ENS

