Budget Session 2017: Bill to declare countries ‘sponsor of terror’ withdrawn

Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar. (File Photo) Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar. (File Photo)

Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday withdrew a Bill to declare countries as ‘Sponsor of Terrorism’ after the government objected to it. The Bill was aimed at declaring Pakistan a state sponsoring terrorism. The private member’s Bill, Declaration of Countries as Sponsor of Terrorism Bill, was moved by Chandrasekhar and got support from several members across party lines. The Bill provided for declaring any country a state sponsor of terrorism and withdrawing economic and trade ties with such a country.

After a discussion, MoS for Home Gangaram Ahir said, “The existing laws already have sufficient provisions for dealing with citizens of a terrorist country.” Such a move would have far-reaching consequences, he added. Ahir asked Chandrasekhar to withdraw the Bill, which he did.

BJP MP Rajendra Agrawal introduced a similar Bill in Lok Sabha. The Designation of States as Sponsor of Terrorism Bill, 2017, seeks to “designate certain states as sponsor of terrorism”.