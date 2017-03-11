Budget Session 2017: AIADMK MPs seek probe into Jayalalithaa death

AIADMK MP P Nagarajan carries a card with the pictures of the J Jayalalithaa and party’s general secretary VK Sasikala at the Parliament house for the budget session in New Delhi on Friday. (Express photo/Prem Nath Pandey) AIADMK MP P Nagarajan carries a card with the pictures of the J Jayalalithaa and party’s general secretary VK Sasikala at the Parliament house for the budget session in New Delhi on Friday. (Express photo/Prem Nath Pandey)

The Lok Sabha witnessed unruly scenes on Friday as a group of AIADMK members demanded a CBI probe into the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, and Opposition MPs accused the Centre of “fooling” people by increasing prices of petroleum products.

The division among AIADMK MPs after Jayalalithaa’s death was evident in the Lok Sabha. As the House met, eight party MPs rushed to the Well with placards showing pictures of Jayalalithaa’s body and raised slogans calling for a CBI probe into her death. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned proceedings for 10 minutes as the MPs continued their protests. Other AIADMK MPs, apparently supporting V K Sasikala, remained in their seats.

When the House met again at 11.20 am, the eight MPs announced they were staging a walkout.

Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha, three AIADMK members, including V Maitreyan, rushed to the well waving placards and demanding a CBI probe into the “circumstances leading to the death” of Jayalalithaa.

In his Zero Hour mention, Maitreyan referred to the bulletins issued by Apollo Hospital on Jayalalithaa’s health and “two reports by the same hospital on different dates”, and claimed this was sufficient to order a central probe.

Amid din due to disruption by other AIADMK members, he said the Centre should order a probe, either by the CBI, SIT or a judicial investigation “immediately”. SP’s Kiranmoy Nanda and DMK’s T Siva associated with him on the issue.

As another AIADMK member, Vijila Sathyananth, began speaking in between, Deputy Chairman P J Kurien asked her not to disrupt proceedings. “You are a lady member. I respect you. You are my sister, (But) that does not mean you can misbehave,” he later said, adding that he would have taken action had any other male member done so.

Ruckus over LPG price

The Lok Sabha was disrupted again, this time over price rise. During Zero Hour, the Congress raised the issue of increased price of LPG cylinders. It found support in the House and the entire Opposition, except one AAP MP present, walked out in protest. The MPs vehemently protested against Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar’s remarks, terming the increase of Rs 86 per cylinder a “small hike”.