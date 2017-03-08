Budget reflects transparent, progressive policies of govt: AAP

Lauding the Delhi government’s budget, the AAP today said it reflects “transparent and progressive policies” being pursued by the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation with a series of pro-people measures. The AAP’s Delhi unit convenor Dilip Pandey said the Delhi government has presented a tax-free budget for the third consecutive year. He said that the continued focus on education, health and transport sectors in this year’s budget as well is a “welcome indicator” for the residents of the national capital.

It is “a matter of pride” that the government could keep its promises of slashing electricity tariffs for domestic consumers by 50 per cent for consumption of 400 units per month and providing 20,000 litres of water per household with metered connections for three years.

This has proved the critics “completely wrong”, he said.

“A lot of path-breaking work has already been done in these sectors critical for the future and lives of the people, and higher allocation will lead to further improvement in all three areas,” Pandey said.

He said the work undertaken and accomplished by the Kejriwal government in its two-year tenure is satisfactory, despite all “hurdles” by “obstructionist and extreme opportunistic politics” displayed by rival parties.

“Manish Sisodia’s third budget is a tribute to the honest, transparent and progressive policies being pursued by the AAP government,” Pandey said.