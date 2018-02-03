‘Budget reflects BJP’s fear of going out of power in 2019’

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Express photo) West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Express photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that the Union Budget reflected BJP’s fear that it will go out of power in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. “The government is nervous. This is a nervous Budget. It reflects the fear in BJP that it will go out of power in 2019. In 2019, they (BJP) will be so badly defeated that they will be not be found anywhere in India, even with a telescope,” Mamata said at a meeting of Trinamool Congress youth and student wings in Howrah.

“The Budget has nothing for farmers… only hollow promises. The only good thing they could have done is to waive agricultural loans. That would have really helped. We have done that in Bengal. The health scheme they talked about is only on paper.”

Taking a dig on the ‘bamboo mission’ and ‘govardhan’ schemes, which were part of the Budget, the CM said: “Whose ideas are these… bamboo mission and govardhan schemes… This is a budget of bamboos and gobar (cowdung). The bamboos are meant to beat up their political opposition. They say now, gobar has a lot of value… Why so much importance to these areas?”

She added that BJP’s defeat in Rajasthan bypolls has highlighted the plight of the ruling party.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App