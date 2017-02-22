Budget: In poll year, Gujarat govt has measures for all, no new taxes

Nitin Patel before presenting the Budget in Gandhinagar on Tuesday. Express Photo Javed Raja Nitin Patel before presenting the Budget in Gandhinagar on Tuesday. Express Photo Javed Raja

With an eye on the Assembly elections later this year, the Gujarat government Tuesday presented a populist budget with welfare measures for all segments of society and no new taxes. Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who also handles Finance portfolio, presented the annual budget of the Gujarat government for 2017-18 on Tuesday.

The budget attempts to appease every section of the society. Its populist announcement includes giving tablets to around 3.50 lakh Class XII students who will go to colleges later this year at a token price of Rs 1,000 each. The total size of the revenue surplus budget is Rs 1,72,179.24 crore, which is more than the last budget by Rs 20,327.31 crore. And the government has based the budget on the theme of “Optimize inclusive development of human resources and trunk infrastructure through effective and transparent implementation”.

Touching the young generation of the state, Patel said that the government had decided to give tablets to around 3.50 lakh Class XII students who will start college and poly-technique at a token price of Rs 1,000 each. The subsidy on the tablets will cost the government around Rs 200 crore.

Patel also announced to start “Smart Classes” in 100 schools for the students of Class VII & VIII, which will be equipped with computers, smart interactive board, infrared camera, projector and digital pen. Students of these 100 schools will also be given tablets by the state government, Patel said.

The government has been giving stipend to the students of Sardar Patel Institute of Public Administration (SPIPA), who prepare for the civil services examination as per various stages of the examination they clear. The same stipend has now been announced for all students as per their level of clearance of the examination. Patel also announced the opening of two Sainik schools in Veraval and Surat districts. Besides, more Sainik schools will be opened in the state on public-private-partnership model. In an attempt to woo the tribal population, the government has announced to open 10 new government colleges in tribal areas. On the same lines, 16 new government colleges will be opened in non-tribal areas.

For students who go abroad for study, the state government has decided to give financial assistance to pay interest of education loan during the moratorium period of the same. It also announced to bear the cost of 100% tuition fees of women medical students in Gujarat.

In health sector, the government increased the scope of Ma-Vatsalya Scheme by increasing the annual income of the eligible families from Rs 1.2 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh. It has also included new diseases related to neurology and oncology under the scheme.

The Vijay Rupani government has also proposed to extend the benefits of Ma-Vatsalya Scheme to accredited journalists and their families. Also, the accidental life insurance for such journalists has been increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh.

For farmers, the government has announced to increase financial assistance for micro irrigation to farmers from 50% to 70% of the cost. For farmers of Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities, it has been increased from 75% to 80%.

The government has allocated Rs 200 crore to assist farmers in erecting barbed fencing on their fields to deal with the menace of animals like pigs and blue bells. The government also plans to give around 1.25 lakh agriculture power connections in the state which is 25% more in comparison with previous three years. For the fishermen community, Rs 22.50 crore have been allocated for giving kerosene on concessional rates.

In a clear sign of an attempt to reach out to every section of the society, the government announced a package of Rs 10 crore for traditional professionals like barbers, carpenters, blacksmiths, tailors, washermen, cobblers and potters. The fund will be utilised for skill development of these people and for giving them modern tool-kits.

Similarly, Patel also declared allocation of Rs 70 crore for construction labourers under the Shramik Annapurna Yojana. Under the scheme, the labourers will be given nutritious food, along with skill development training.

The budget has also given a lot of stress on road infrastructure in rural, urban and semi-urban areas. Under the Mukhya Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Rs 2,500 crore have been allocated under which works to build roads of 3,500-km length will be started. At the same time, resurfacing of roads of 2,500 km length will be done. Fifty eight state roads will be converted into four-lane roads. A total of 37 new bridges have been proposed to be built in the state for smooth traffic. The government has also proposed to build around 11 flyovers in various cities of the state.

The budget also lays a lot of importance on the supply of drinking water to people. Patel has allocated Rs 3,010 crore for this purpose, which has been increased by Rs 304 crore since last year. Special provisions have been made to ensure that the people of Kutch and Saurashtra do not face the problem of drinking water during summer.

The budget also promises to give financial aid in repaying interest on home loans up to Rs 15 lakh for families having annual income of Rs 18 lakh in urban areas. An allocation of Rs 100 crore has been made for this.

In rural areas, the financial assistance of Rs 75,000 to build houses has been proposed to be increased to Rs 1,20,000 which will cause financial burden of Rs 1,373 crore on the state government.

For disabled persons, the government has announced to establish a corporation for which an allocation of Rs 50 lakh has been made.

The monthly pension to senior citizens below 80 has been increased from Rs 400 per month to Rs 500 per month. The same amount for senior citizens above 80 has been increased from Rs 700 to Rs 1,000. Budgetary allocation of Rs 73.50 crore has been made to give financial security to senior citizens and disabled persons. The honorarium amount for women working at anganwadis has also been increased by 15%, with an allocation of Rs 65 crore.

The budget also promises to start 270 mahila adalats in the state. In industry sector, the government has announced a package of Rs 1,000 crore. At the same time, it has also announced to start a new Commissionerate for MSME sector.